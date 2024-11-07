Macdonald Bridge to stay closed overnight, evacuations in place after crane damage

Send this page to someone via email

The Macdonald Bridge in Halifax was shut down to vehicles and pedestrians just ahead of the Thursday evening rush hour due to a damaged construction crane, and will remain closed overnight.

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) said officials were investigating the stability of a crane at a building near the Dartmouth end of the bridge.

“The bridge will remain closed until HHB is advised the situation is safe,” HHB wrote on X just after 3 p.m.

Halifax Regional Police said they were on scene in the area of Faulkner Street. In addition to the bridge, the area around Faulkner Street, Lyle Street, Windmill Road and Wyse Road were also shut down.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province’s Department of Labour is investigating. A spokesperson from the department said it was “closely monitoring” the incident.

“Three stop work orders have been issued: one for the crane, a second for taking the crane down once it is stabilized and a third for the evacuation and to make sure no work takes place on the site as well as two construction sites close by,” wrote spokesperson Sarah MacNeil.

Story continues below advertisement

“Occupational Health and Safety officers are monitoring the situation, and communication with emergency services is ongoing.”

MacNeil added no injuries have been reported.

The municipality reported there were around 25 people who were evacuated from the area as a precaution. The Canadian Red Cross has organized temporary accommodations.

In a 6 p.m. update, HHB said there are no assurances the bridge will reopen in time for the Friday morning rush hour.

“We understand the significant impact this closure will have and urge all travelers to plan ahead and to exercise patience,” read a news release.

“HHB is committed to prioritizing the safety of our community and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”