Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Alberta-raised running back Chuba Hubbard signs contract extension with NFL’s Carolina Panthers

By Steve Reed The Associated Press
Posted November 7, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. View image in full screen
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
The Carolina Panthers rewarded running back Chuba Hubbard with a four-year contract extension on Thursday that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

A 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Hubbard, from Sherwood Park, Alta., is in the midst of his best season with the Panthers (2-7).

Click to play video: 'Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard says NFL career a ‘dream come true’'
Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard says NFL career a ‘dream come true’

He is fifth in the NFL in yards rushing with 665 and has five touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5 yards per carry. He also has 26 receptions for 108 yards and a TD.

Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, in Sunday’s 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hubbard was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Next up for the Panthers for a contract extension could be cornerback Jaycee Horn, a former first-round draft pick.

The extension comes just as Panthers rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday in Munich against the New York Giants.

Click to play video: 'Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard commits to NCAA football program'
Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard commits to NCAA football program
© 2024 The Associated Press

