Tornado believed to have touched down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast during storm

During Monday’s wicked windstorm, it now appears a tornado touched down on the Sunshine Coast.
The tornado is suspected of touching down between Half Moon Bay and Sechelt just before 11 a.m.
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project, the “weak late-season tornado” was one in a line of storms on Nov. 4.
It felled trees, which fell on power lines, briefly blocking roads including the Sunshine Coast Highway.
Resident Lynn Smith was driving on the highway when she saw the strong winds pick up and quickly pulled a U-turn.
“I’m leaving and I’m going ‘Oh my God’ ’cause I can see in the rearview mirror,” she told Global News.
“It’s surreal, tree after tree coming down like dominoes behind. Then I’m thinking, ‘This is not right, I might not get out of here.'”
The Northern Tornadoes Project has recorded two other tornadoes in the province since 1980, including one near UBC on Nov. 6, 2021.
Environment Canada has not yet confirmed Monday’s event as a tornado.
