Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Indigenous dancer makes online pleas to help find her stolen regalia

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 5:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous dancer makes online pleas to help find her stolen regalia'
Indigenous dancer makes online pleas to help find her stolen regalia
A local Indigenous woman and her family are pleading for the return of a traditional Indigenous regalia. It was stolen from her vehicle in a break-in downtown Tuesday night. Destiny Meilleur has more on the significance of the regalia -- and what the family is doing to get it back.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A local Indigenous woman and her family are making pleas online after a vehicle break in downtown last night.

Her traditional Indigenous regalia was stolen and she is doing anything she can to get it back.

A local indigenous woman and her family are making pleas online after a vehicle break in downtown last night and her traditional indigenous regalia was stolen. View image in full screen
A local Indigenous woman and her family are making pleas online after a vehicle break in downtown last night and her traditional Indigenous regalia was stolen. Courtesy: MLT photography

“It’s a part of who I am. It’s part of my culture,” said Graycen Thomas.

Story continues below advertisement

She is desperate to find the suitcase.

An image of the suitcase that was stolen. View image in full screen
An image of the suitcase that was stolen. Courtesy: MLT Photography

Thomas and her mother are even offering a $200 reward to whomever can return the suitcase — no questions asked.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It just breaks my heart to think that someone would steal those things, not knowing how important they were to me,” said Thomas.

Thomas said she went to a movie around 9 p.m. and locked her doors five times before heading to the theatre. When she got back, she found her vehicle is disarray and immediately began looking for her regalia.

Graycen Thomas in one of her traditional dresses that is missing. View image in full screen
Graycen Thomas in one of her traditional dresses that is missing. Courtesy: MLT photography
Trending Now

“I was still going through a lot. My emotions were all over the place. I didn’t know how to feel. I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know where my regalia was. And, you know, I was really overwhelmed, and I was just I didn’t know what to think,” said Thomas.

Story continues below advertisement

The suitcase contained five dresses of traditional regalia but that was not the only thing stolen. Her wallet and the first beadwork her mom ever made her was stolen as well.

“That was the first thing that she made me for my regalia. So, it holds a lot of sentimental value because, you know, my mom made that for me. And, you know, that’s not replaceable,” said Thomas.

Thomas and her mother went around Saskatoon for hours Wednesday hoping someone had left it in a dumpster or an alley, not realizing how much the regalia was worth.

“They were probably looking for something to sell or something to wear and they realized that they couldn’t. Or they didn’t know how much they were worth. And so, they just kind of dumped it out because it wasn’t worth anything to them if they didn’t have any use for it,” said Thomas.

Thomas filed a report with Saskatoon police and hopes that her regalia can be returned as soon as possible.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices