Murder charge laid in deadly summer assault on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with murder over a deadly assault in August.

Jordan Povse, 23, died after being found in medical distress near Main and Hastings streets early in the morning of Aug. 9.

At the time, police said he was the victim of a “serious assault,” and that he and his attacker knew one another.

On Wednesday, police said the Crown had charged Alfred Henry John Charlie, 43, with second-degree murder.

Charlie’s next appearance in Vancouver Provincial Court is scheduled for Nov. 25.