Murder charge laid in deadly summer assault on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with murder over a deadly assault in August.
Jordan Povse, 23, died after being found in medical distress near Main and Hastings streets early in the morning of Aug. 9.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
At the time, police said he was the victim of a “serious assault,” and that he and his attacker knew one another.
Trending Now
On Wednesday, police said the Crown had charged Alfred Henry John Charlie, 43, with second-degree murder.
Charlie’s next appearance in Vancouver Provincial Court is scheduled for Nov. 25.
- ‘It feels very bad’: Brampton reels after two nights of tense protest outside temple
- Mother of Canadian detained in Syria ‘exhausted’ as Supreme Court rejects case
- 3 charged in Brampton Hindu temple demonstration as India’s Modi weighs in
- Woman pretends to order pizza during 911 call, thwarts her attempted rape
Comments