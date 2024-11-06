Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in deadly summer assault on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police investigating serious assault in Downtown Eastside
WATCH: Vancouver police were called to the Downtown Eastside area of East Hastings and Main Street Friday morning. They found a man in critical condition who was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries – Aug 9, 2024
Vancouver police say a man has been charged with murder over a deadly assault in August.

Jordan Povse, 23, died after being found in medical distress near Main and Hastings streets early in the morning of Aug. 9.

At the time, police said he was the victim of a “serious assault,” and that he and his attacker knew one another.

On Wednesday, police said the Crown had charged Alfred Henry John Charlie, 43, with second-degree murder.

Charlie’s next appearance in Vancouver Provincial Court is scheduled for Nov. 25.

