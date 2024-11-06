Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Numerous boats run aground following windstorm in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2024 8:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boats wash up on Vancouver beaches during storm'
Boats wash up on Vancouver beaches during storm
The Canadian Coast Guard says at least eight boats washed up on the city's beaches during the last storm. Grace Ke has more on who's responsible for cleaning them up.
Monday’s windstorm in Metro Vancouver has once again raised the issue of boats anchored in waters off Vancouver beaches.

The Canadian Coast Guard was out on the water Wednesday, assessing at least eight boats that ran aground onto beaches during the storm.

Three were grounded in the False Creek and Sunset Beach area, while five were reported near Kitsilano.

Click to play video: 'Tiki-themed party boat found beached in False Creek'
Tiki-themed party boat found beached in False Creek
Under Canadian law, the boats’ owners are responsible for recovery and cleanup.

But because many of the vessels could be illegally anchored or derelict, the Coast Guard and Transport Canada could be tasked with the cleanup.

Fortunately, there appeared to be no serious leaks or pollution associated with the grounded boats.

