Numerous boats run aground following windstorm in Vancouver

Monday’s windstorm in Metro Vancouver has once again raised the issue of boats anchored in waters off Vancouver beaches.

The Canadian Coast Guard was out on the water Wednesday, assessing at least eight boats that ran aground onto beaches during the storm.

Three were grounded in the False Creek and Sunset Beach area, while five were reported near Kitsilano.

2:03 Tiki-themed party boat found beached in False Creek

Under Canadian law, the boats’ owners are responsible for recovery and cleanup.

But because many of the vessels could be illegally anchored or derelict, the Coast Guard and Transport Canada could be tasked with the cleanup.

Fortunately, there appeared to be no serious leaks or pollution associated with the grounded boats.