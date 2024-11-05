Menu

Features

One jar at a time: Calgary friends’ peanut butter drive marks 10th year

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 6:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Longtime Calgary friend’s peanut butter drive spreads kindness'
Longtime Calgary friend’s peanut butter drive spreads kindness
WATCH: Irene Pfeffel and Lorna Shaw started a humble peanut butter drive 10 years ago in support of the Calgary Food Bank. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, what started as a tiny spoonful has grown into a mountain of generosity.
For most, peanut butter is a pantry staple. But for Irene Pfeffel and Lorna Shaw, it’s a symbol of giving.

For the past 10 years, they have been turning jars of peanut butter into lifelines for local families, all through an annual peanut butter drive for the Calgary Food Bank.

What began as a simple idea — asking friends and family to contribute a jar or two — has grown into a major community initiative.

The friends of almost 50 years started the drive in 2014, collecting 33 kg of the popular spread in the first year. Since then they have transformed this humble act into a powerful annual event.

“It was something simple you could pick up and toss in your grocery cart,” said Pfeffel.

“Now, it’s just amazing to see how much we collect each year.”

Thanks to support from their personal networks and the convenience of e-transfers, Irene and Lorna’s efforts have spread across Calgary and beyond. Last year, they collected over 800 kilograms of peanut butter—enough to fill three cars.

Lorna recalls the reaction from food bank staff upon seeing their donation.

“We started unloading, and they kept asking, ‘How much more?’

Trending Now

“It was incredible to see it all come together.”

This year, Irene and Lorna have already collected 450 kg of peanut butter and are hoping to break their record with about two months still to go before their December delivery.

For them, it’s not about the numbers; it’s about the impact they’re making on local families in a time of dire need.

“I feel like a broken record,” said Calgary Food Bank CEO Melissa From. “The reality is we are continuing to see unprecedented numbers of people needing food support in our community. They are showing up every day, to the tune of 750 households.”

To contribute to Pfeffel and Shaw’s peanut butter drive, email ipfeffel@shaw.ca.

