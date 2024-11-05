Menu

Health

About 10 per cent of N.B. students not immunized against measles, as outbreak grows

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poll on how Canadians feel about measles vaccines'
Poll on how Canadians feel about measles vaccines
IPSOS has conducted a new exclusive poll for Global on how Canadians feel about measles vaccines. IPSOS' Sean Simpson says that most of us have strong feelings about mandatory vaccination – Mar 27, 2024
New Brunswick health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against measles after the number of cases of the disease in a recent outbreak has more than doubled since Friday.

Sean Hatchard, spokesman for the Health Department, says measles cases in the Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley area have risen from five on Friday to 12 as of Tuesday morning.

Hatchard says other suspected cases are under investigation, but he did not say how and where the outbreak of the disease began.

He says data from the 2023-24 school year show that about 10 per cent of students were not completely immunized against the disease.

In response to the outbreak, Horizon Health Network is hosting measles vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Friday.

The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of an infected person, and can be more severe in adults and infants.

Health Matters: Measles and hand, foot and mouth disease

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

