Cole Harbour, N.S. deaths result of intimate partner violence, RCMP say

RCMP say the deaths of two people in Cole Harbour this week were an incident of intimate partner violence.

Officers were called Monday morning to a home on Poplar Drive, where they found the remains of a 72-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.

“The two individuals were known to one another and there was no risk to the public,” police said in a Tuesday release.

“The woman’s death was a result of homicide and the investigation has determined that the man, who died as a result of self-inflicted wounds, was responsible for the woman’s death.”

“The investigation shows this to be an incident of intimate partner violence,” the release added.

RCMP said their thoughts were with the community and the deceased’s loved ones.

While the Cole Harbour investigation continues, RCMP are also still investigating the deaths of two other adults found in a residence on Rockcliffe Drive in Enfield on Oct. 18.

“Working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, it has been determined that a 59-year-old woman died as a result of homicide and the death of a 61-year-old man was due to self-inflicted injuries,” RCMP wrote in a Oct. 22 release, which doesn’t use the term intimate partner violence.

The two people knew one another, and police indicated in “consideration of the Privacy Act and out of respect for the families,” they would not be releasing any more details.

Anyone who is in immediate danger is advised to call 911. The Nova Scotia government has a list of resources for people experiencing intimate partner violence. If you need crisis services, please call or text 211 or toll free 1-855-466-4994.