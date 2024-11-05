Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority issues typhoid fever alert

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued an alert to the public of the risk of typhoid fever exposure from a Domino’s pizza in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The Domino’s Pizza is located at 717 Centennial Dr. S. in Martensville, and the risk of exposure occurred between Oct. 11 and 19, according to the SHA. AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert to the public about the risk of typhoid fever exposure from a Domino’s Pizza in Saskatchewan.

The Domino’s Pizza is located at 717 Centennial Dr. S. in Martensville, and the risk of exposure occurred between Oct. 11 and 19, according to the SHA.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Typhoid fever can cause serious illness with symptoms including fever, headache, upper-body rash, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting.

The condition is spread through contaminated food or water.

If you have consumed food from this location during the time of potential exposure you are asked to seek care from a medical professional or to call 811. The condition is serious and rare but can be treated with antibiotics.

Trending Now

SHA said the risk to those exposed is considered low.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Domino’s Pizza for comment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices