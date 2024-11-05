Saskatchewan Health Authority issues typhoid fever alert

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert to the public about the risk of typhoid fever exposure from a Domino’s Pizza in Saskatchewan.

The Domino’s Pizza is located at 717 Centennial Dr. S. in Martensville, and the risk of exposure occurred between Oct. 11 and 19, according to the SHA.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Typhoid fever can cause serious illness with symptoms including fever, headache, upper-body rash, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting.

The condition is spread through contaminated food or water.

If you have consumed food from this location during the time of potential exposure you are asked to seek care from a medical professional or to call 811. The condition is serious and rare but can be treated with antibiotics.

SHA said the risk to those exposed is considered low.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Domino’s Pizza for comment.