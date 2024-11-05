Saskatchewan Health Authority issues typhoid fever alert

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert to the public about the risk of typhoid fever exposure from a Domino’s Pizza in Saskatchewan.
The Domino’s Pizza is located at 717 Centennial Dr. S. in Martensville, and the risk of exposure occurred between Oct. 11 and 19, according to the SHA.
Get weekly health news
Typhoid fever can cause serious illness with symptoms including fever, headache, upper-body rash, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting.
The condition is spread through contaminated food or water.
If you have consumed food from this location during the time of potential exposure you are asked to seek care from a medical professional or to call 811. The condition is serious and rare but can be treated with antibiotics.
SHA said the risk to those exposed is considered low.
Global News has reached out to Domino’s Pizza for comment.
Comments