Leafs’ Matthews out with upper-body injury

TORONTO – Auston Matthews is taking a seat. His teammates will try and fill the void.

The Maple Leafs superstar captain was set to miss Tuesday’s visit from the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube said following the morning skate that Matthews, who’s listed as day-to-day, has been “fighting through” the issue but added it’s not related to the centre’s past wrist problems.

Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. He picked up an assist and played more than 22 minutes in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild.

“Everybody just needs to do their job out there,” Berube said of his group’s mindset without its best player. “I don’t think you focus on, ‘Oh, Auston’s not playing so what are we going to do?’ We’ve got a good team, got good players. People are going to get a little different look in situations, lines, things like that. They’re capable guys, good players.

“You’ve just got to go play.”

Leafs forward Max Domi will centre the top line between Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies with the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner — including the 69 he scored in 2023-24 — looking on.

“We’ve got guys that are going to have to step up,” Domi said. “Auston’s such a big part of our team, but that’s how it goes.

“You’re not gonna have your full lineup for all 82 (games).”

Domi, who has six assists in 2024-25 and was without a point in seven games heading into Tuesday, moved to the middle in Toronto’s first-round playoff series against Boston last spring when Matthews was out with an illness.

“He can play all through the lineup,” Marner said of Domi. “Very elusive, very fast … makes a lot of great plays, very responsible with the puck.”

The Leafs have managed in the past minus Matthews, who succeeded John Tavares as captain in August, with a 35-19-2 regular-season record and a pair of playoff wins.

Toronto, which eventually lost to Boston in seven games in May, plays two more home contests this week — Friday against the Detroit Red Wings and Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Everybody just digs in,” Berube said. “Different players get a little different opportunity.”

The Bruins downed the Leafs 4-3 in overtime at TD Garden on Oct. 26 for Boston’s eighth straight regular-season victory over Toronto.

“Big test against a good team,” Domi said. “We owe ’em.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

Follow @JClipperton_CP on X.