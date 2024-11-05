Menu

Canada

11-year-old boy dead after being hit, trapped underneath truck in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise & Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Tuesday, November 5, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, November 5, 2024
A 11-year-old boy has died after being hit and pinned under a truck in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Monday evening, authorities say.

Montreal police reports the collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Parc and Bernard avenues in the Mile End neighbourhood.

The driver was heading southbound on Parc Avenue when he turned right on Bernard and the child was caught underneath the truck, according to police.

Paramedics were taking care of the boy when police officers arrived at the scene.

“He was trapped underneath the truck, so then the child was transported to hospital while in critical condition and unfortunately the child died of his injuries,” police said.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old man, was not injured. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, but the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators also met with witnesses and they were looking for footage from surveillance cameras in the area. A safety perimetre at the scene has since been lifted.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante offered her condolences to the victim’s family, saying they are going through a “terrible ordeal.”

“Please drive carefully. Protecting the most vulnerable on the road is everyone’s business,” Plante wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

with files from The Canadian Press

