Brantford police looking for suspects in $1,200 butter theft

Butter has become an unusual but high value target for thieves across Ontario, with Brantford police now investigating after a significant amount of butter was stolen from a grocery store in the area.

Two men were seen allegedly stealing an estimated $1,200 worth of butter from a store located near Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford on Oct. 29.

According to police, the suspects were dressed in all-black clothing and black baseball hats and fled the scene in a white van.

Police have released images of the suspects, urging anyone with information to come forward.

This incident is the latest in a string of large-scale butter thefts reported across the province, with multiple cases already reported in Guelph this past year. In the other reported thefts, two suspects were also seen entering the store separately, loading their carts with cases of butter worth close to $1,000 each time, and then fleeing in a white sedan.

Guelph Police Service told Global News on Monday that its investigators will speak with Brantford Police Service to determine any possible connection, but that as of right now, no connection has been made.

“Butter continues to be a hot commodity for thieves,” said Guelph police, reflecting a surprising trend in grocery theft that has raised concerns about the vulnerability of basic food items.

As the investigation continues, Brantford police hope that the public will assist police in identifying the men.