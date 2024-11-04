Menu

Politics

Manitoba eyes speedier approval, more Indigenous involvement in mining sector

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2024 1:05 pm
2 min read
Manitoba eyes speedier approval, more Indigenous involvement in mining sector
The Manitoba government has released a new critical mineral strategy that it says will speed up projects and better involve First Nation communities.
The Manitoba government has released a new critical mineral strategy that it says will speed up projects and better involve First Nation communities.

The 24-page document says a new office will be created to guide businesses through the various permitting processes and highlight available incentives.

The plan also says the province will develop a revenue-sharing model for mining in collaboration with Indigenous nations.

It also promises new efforts to boost Indigenous procurement and workforce training, with a focus on the north.

Natural Resources Minister Jamie Moses says Manitoba is home to 30 of 34 critical minerals identified by the federal government related to green energy and offers clean hydroelectricity to power development.

John Morris, co-director of the Mining Association of Manitoba, says the streamlining outlined in the plan should improve permitting.

“The initial permitting process for exploration, as well as environmental permitting delays and stuff — those cost money,” Morris said Monday.

“As those turnaround times get reduced, companies will see the investment opportunity and Manitoba having an advantage to get set up faster.”

Sio Silica sand mining project kiboshed by Manitoba government

The association also welcomed the plan for more Indigenous training.

“We struggle with having skilled workers. Heavy duty equipment technicians — we need them,” said Stacy Kennedy, the association’s president and director of Manitoba operations for mining firm Vale Base Metals.

“Apprenticeship program in the north — massive win.”

Moses announced the plan at a mining conference. Chief Gordon Bluesky, of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, told the meeting he welcomed a new approach, and said the relationship with mining companies needs a reset.

“Our First Nations people … only live with the impacts of resource development in our territories,” Bluesky said at the meeting’s outset.

“We have zero agreements with our government, we have zero agreements with the proponents and the businesses and the corporations that are operating within my territory right now. And I think it’s time for us to make a difference about that.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

