Vacant Winnipeg house, damaged in 2021 fire, to be demolished after second blaze

A vacant Stella Avenue house is set to be demolished Monday after it was significantly damaged in a fire Sunday night, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Crews were called to the house, which was previously damaged by fire in September 2021, just after 9:30 p.m., and were able to get the blaze under control within half an hour. No occupants were found in a search and no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.