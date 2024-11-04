Vacant Winnipeg house, damaged in 2021 fire, to be demolished after second blaze

A vacant Stella Avenue house is set to be demolished Monday after it was significantly damaged in a fire Sunday night, Winnipeg firefighters say.
Crews were called to the house, which was previously damaged by fire in September 2021, just after 9:30 p.m., and were able to get the blaze under control within half an hour. No occupants were found in a search and no one was injured in the incident.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Trending Now
Comments