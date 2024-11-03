New Brunswick inmate escapes Saint John jail by squeezing through fence: police

Police in New Brunswick say an inmate from a jail in Saint John escaped Sunday morning by squeezing through a fence on the property.
The Saint John Police Force says 44-year-old Darel Dalgleish escaped through the fence around 9:30 a.m. and evaded correctional officers who pursued him.
Dalgleish was in custody awaiting trial on charges of assault and violating release orders.
Police say patrol officers are searching the area with help from a canine unit and a drone.
Dalgleish was last seen wearing light blue jail-issued scrubs with orange scrubs underneath them.
Police are asking people to come forward if they see Dalgleish or have information on where he might be.
