Protest breaks out at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say they are aware of a protest that occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday.
Federal minister Anita Anand posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she is “concerned about reports of unacceptable violent attacks at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.”
“All religions, Hindus included, have the right to attend places of worship and practice their religion without such assaults,” she wrote.
Video circulating on X appears to show people using flagpoles to strike others.
The Hindu Canadian Foundation allege the “attack” is “happening under the support of Khalistaani politician sympathizers.”
Peel police said there is an increased visibility in the area of the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton’s northeast end.
“While we respect the individual right to protest as per the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, our duty and responsibility remains to maintain public order and ensure the safety of everyone,” police said.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also posted about the incident calling it “completely unacceptable.”
“All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace,” Poilievre wrote.
