3 charged in Brampton Hindu temple demonstration as India’s Modi weighs in

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have now been charged and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a social media post condemning what Canadian law enforcement call demonstrations under investigation for alleged “acts of unlawfulness” that first began outside a Hindu temple in Ontario on Sunday.

According to Peel Regional Police on Monday morning, three people were arrested and charged over the incident with other alleged acts still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police said they were aware of a protest that occurred at a temple in Brampton, Ont., and urged the public to ensure a “peaceful and lawful protest,” noting it had an increased and visible presence to monitor activities.

About a half hour before the police’s post on X about the protest, Liberal cabinet minister Anita Anand said she was “concerned about reports of unacceptable violent attacks at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.”

Video circulating on X appeared to show people using flagpoles to strike others.

According to police, investigators believed the same protesters who demonstrated outside the temple later relocated to two separate locations in Mississauga, Ont.

One arrest that occurred Sunday “during the management of the protest” in the Westwood Mall area of Mississauga resulted in a police officer sustaining minor injuries, Peel police said.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation alleged the “attack” is “happening under the support of Khalistaani politician sympathizers.”

In his post, Modi alleged there were “cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats.”

View image in full screen Police presence outside of Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ont. on Nov. 2, 2024. Steve Rafuse / Global News

“Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve,” Modi wrote on X. “We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Law enforcement said it appreciated the cooperation of those who remained peaceful and would continue to provide updates as more information became available.

Multiple Canadian politicians have called out the incident, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the violence “unacceptable.”

“Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely,” he wrote on X.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also said his party condemned the violence “unequivocally,” adding he would “unite our people and end the chaos.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the incident and added, “no one should feel unsafe in their place of worship.”

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Andrew Benson