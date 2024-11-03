Six cars set ablaze in suspicious fire in Montreal parking lot

See more sharing options

Montreal police say six cars were set on fire in a commercial parking lot early Sunday morning in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Spokesperson Anthony Dorelas says police received a call around 5:30 a.m. about an arson involving several vehicles in an industrial area.

Police and firefighters arrived on scene to find six cars ablaze, five of which were totally destroyed.

Dorelas says the fire is suspicious and police are investigating, but no arrests have yet been made.

He says police officers are protecting the scene and investigators will look at security camera footage of the area.

Police are reporting no injuries.