Crime

Six cars set ablaze in suspicious fire in Montreal parking lot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Montreal police say that six cars were set on fire in a commercial parking lot early Sunday morning in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Montreal police say six cars were set on fire in a commercial parking lot early Sunday morning in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Spokesperson Anthony Dorelas says police received a call around 5:30 a.m. about an arson involving several vehicles in an industrial area.

Police and firefighters arrived on scene to find six cars ablaze, five of which were totally destroyed.

Dorelas says the fire is suspicious and police are investigating, but no arrests have yet been made.

He says police officers are protecting the scene and investigators will look at security camera footage of the area.

Police are reporting no injuries.

