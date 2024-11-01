Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

All cancer patients in Calgary now being moved to new cancer centre

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Opening of Calgary’s new cancer centre a big step toward increasing treatment capacity'
Opening of Calgary’s new cancer centre a big step toward increasing treatment capacity
WATCH (from Oct. 17, 2024): Calgary’s new cancer centre has officially opened, and with 23,000 expected cancer diagnoses in Alberta this year, it’s a big step toward increasing capacity. Meghan Cobb reports – Oct 17, 2024
Calgary’s new cancer centre is closer to becoming fully operational.

Alberta Health Services says that effective Friday, all outpatient appointments are being moved from the old Tom Baker Cancer Centre to the new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

Inpatients will be moved to the new facility on Saturday, Nov. 2.

AHS says all outpatients have been sent letters with information on the location of their appointment at the new cancer centre and there will be volunteers on hand to help direct them where they need to go.

The official opening ceremony for the new $1.4-billion cancer centre took place on Oct. 17, but AHS has been getting it fully operational in stages.

Patients who want more information are being told to log onto the new cancer centre’s website.

