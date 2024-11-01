All cancer patients in Calgary now being moved to new cancer centre

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s new cancer centre is closer to becoming fully operational.

Alberta Health Services says that effective Friday, all outpatient appointments are being moved from the old Tom Baker Cancer Centre to the new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

Inpatients will be moved to the new facility on Saturday, Nov. 2.

AHS says all outpatients have been sent letters with information on the location of their appointment at the new cancer centre and there will be volunteers on hand to help direct them where they need to go.

The official opening ceremony for the new $1.4-billion cancer centre took place on Oct. 17, but AHS has been getting it fully operational in stages.

Patients who want more information are being told to log onto the new cancer centre’s website.