Pre-rolled joints found in kids Halloween treats in Nova Scotia, police say

Three Halifax-area trick-or-treaters found some unexpected, and unsafe, items in their Halloween loot according to RCMP, and police are warning parents to double-check their children’s bags carefully.

RCMP said they responded at around 9:15 p.m. Halloween night to the community of Lake Echo.

Spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said investigators learned two young people — who had been trick-or-treating together — each received a tin carton of pre-rolled cannabis joints among their treats.

Tremblay said the tins, which had a dozen joints in each one, appear to be sold in Ontario.

“The containers were sealed when the youths located it in their trick-or-treat bags,” he said.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say two youths reported finding pre-rolled cannabis joints in their Halloween. Provided/ NS RCMP

Investigators believe the cannabis came from a residence on Ponderosa Road or Bluerock Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Officers did visit a few of the residences that they believe may have been involved,” Tremblay said.

“However, the investigations are ongoing, but we are asking for tips from the public because these investigations are very difficult to solve, because we really rely on tips from the public or camera footage that people might have of the area.”

That same evening, police were called to Westphal, where another youth reported finding a razor blade believed to have come from a residence on Taranaki Drive.

View image in full screen RCMP said a youth who was trick-or-treating in Westphal, N.S., reported finding a razor in their bag. Provided/ NS RCMP

The blade was not inside a candy, but was located in the bag.

Tremblay said whoever handed out these items could face charges.

“The Cannabis Control Act here in Nova Scotia, it is against the law and it is an offence in that act to provide cannabis to youth, so you can face a summary offence ticket for that,” he said.

“And then criminal negligence definitely for the razor blade that was (found) in the Halloween bag.”

He added that RCMP take these reports seriously and advised adults to take a close look at the treats brought home Thursday night. He said they’re especially concerned about cannabis edibles, which can look like regular children’s treats and be difficult to spot.

“Keep an eye out for anything suspicious in the candy and certainly report to police if there is something that you locate in a piece of candy or if it’s loose in the bag. We’d like to know about it.”