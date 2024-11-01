Nova Scotia election: Liberals promise to establish inquiry into illegal fishing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s Liberal party is promising to establish a public inquiry into illegal fishing if the party is elected to govern on Nov. 26.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill issued a statement today saying the party would also re-introduce a no-tolerance, minimum-fine policy for those caught buying illegally caught lobster.

As well, Churchill committed to creating a dedicated fisheries enforcement unit and a separate commercial fisheries office.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Illegal lobster fishing is a hot-button issue in southwestern Nova Scotia, where Churchill was expected to campaign in his home riding of Yarmouth.

In Halifax, NDP Leader Claudia Chender promised to protect the province’s coastline from the impact of climate change by reintroducing the Coastal Protection Act.

When it was first introduced, the act received all-party support — but previous Liberal and Conservative governments chose not to make it law.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston was expected to campaign in Cape Breton today, and Chender was scheduled to canvass voters in Halifax with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.1, 2024.