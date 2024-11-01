Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election: Liberals promise to establish inquiry into illegal fishing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2024 10:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia woman calls on provincial leaders to improve health care for chronic conditions'
Nova Scotia woman calls on provincial leaders to improve health care for chronic conditions
A Nova Scotia woman fighting a chronic health condition caused by her cancer treatment says the health-care system is “not fixed.” She says the next leader of the provincial government needs to help people who require specialized care. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Nova Scotia’s Liberal party is promising to establish a public inquiry into illegal fishing if the party is elected to govern on Nov. 26.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill issued a statement today saying the party would also re-introduce a no-tolerance, minimum-fine policy for those caught buying illegally caught lobster.

As well, Churchill committed to creating a dedicated fisheries enforcement unit and a separate commercial fisheries office.

Illegal lobster fishing is a hot-button issue in southwestern Nova Scotia, where Churchill was expected to campaign in his home riding of Yarmouth.

In Halifax, NDP Leader Claudia Chender promised to protect the province’s coastline from the impact of climate change by reintroducing the Coastal Protection Act.

When it was first introduced, the act received all-party support — but previous Liberal and Conservative governments chose not to make it law.

Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston was expected to campaign in Cape Breton today, and Chender was scheduled to canvass voters in Halifax with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

