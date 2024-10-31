Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford government begins process to remove bike lanes in Toronto

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 5:31 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government takes aim at municipal bike lanes'
Ford government takes aim at municipal bike lanes
WATCH: Ford government takes aim at municipal bike lanes – Oct 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ford government has officially put its plan to remove at least three Toronto bike lanes into action, posting details of a regulation required to make the move online.

As it prepares to pass new transportation legislation, the government is focusing on Toronto’s bike network, claiming the creation of designated lanes for cyclists is making traffic worse and clogging city streets.

The province’s proposed new law will force cities to ask for permission to remove a lane of traffic in order to add a bike lane. It will also mean municipalities have to provide data to justify lanes installed in the past five years.

Premier Doug Ford also plans to remove three specific bike lanes from Toronto.

The three routes, as first reported by Global News, will be torn out from Bloor Street, University Avenue and Yonge Street. The new regulation offers few specifics on which parts of those streets will see bike lanes removed but says the change will “return them to a lane of traffic for motor vehicles.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ford previously said he planned to remove the three bike lanes regardless of what data was presented to him. “They’re coming out,” he said, suggesting they could be replaced with bike lanes on side streets.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Toronto already loses $11 billion each year due to congestion,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to fight congestion and keep major arterial roads moving, but the removal of lanes of traffic on our busiest roads, such as Bloor Street, University Avenue, and Yonge Street, has only made gridlock worse.”

The government has said it will pay the cost of removing bike lanes back to the municipalities it orders to rip them out.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has shown no signs of slowing down or playing along with the premier’s plan.

“Mayor Chow is committed to the city’s cycling network plan recently adopted by council,” a spokesperson for the mayor previously told Global News.

“She will continue to work with city council and the city’s planning staff to find opportunities for all modes of transportation, including bike lanes.”

While the province focuses on the three Toronto bike lanes, it remains unclear what data cities will need to provide for other routes, how long it will take the province to assess and what criteria will be measured.

Story continues below advertisement

The government will need to pass its congestion legislation to bring the removals forward.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices