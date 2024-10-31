Menu

Share

Crime

Edmonton police seek suspects as they investigate vandalism, mischief at Holy Rosary Church

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police say on Sept. 18, a man and a woman approached the Holy Rosary Church and damaged a security camera before an approaching vehicle startled them and they fled. On Oct. 31, 2024 they released photos of two suspects that they are trying to identify. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say on Sept. 18, a man and a woman approached the Holy Rosary Church and damaged a security camera before an approaching vehicle startled them and they fled. On Oct. 31, 2024 they released photos of two suspects that they are trying to identify.
Police say vandalism and mischief at a Catholic church in central Edmonton has made parishioners and neighbours feel unsafe.

They say on Sept. 18, a man and a woman approached the Holy Rosary Church and damaged a security camera before an approaching vehicle startled them and they fled.

  Two days later, a man spray painted the church's statue of the late Pope John Paul II with the word "burn" while another man looked on.

Two days later, a man spray painted the church’s statue of the late Pope John Paul II with the word “burn” while another man looked on.

On Dec. 28 of last year, a man also set fire to the church’s nativity scene, which had been crafted by a parishioner decades ago.

Holy Rosary Church in Edmonton is seen on Oct. 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Holy Rosary Church in Edmonton is seen on Oct. 31, 2024.
It’s unclear if the same people were involved in all three cases.

Police say residents of the church’s on-site rectory, as well as a nearby convent and daycare building, are feeling particularly uneasy and investigators are looking for help identifying suspects.

Alberta doubling funding to protect places of worship from hate crimes
© 2024 The Canadian Press

