Edmonton police seek suspects as they investigate vandalism, mischief at Holy Rosary Church

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say vandalism and mischief at a Catholic church in central Edmonton has made parishioners and neighbours feel unsafe.

They say on Sept. 18, a man and a woman approached the Holy Rosary Church and damaged a security camera before an approaching vehicle startled them and they fled.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Two days later, a man spray painted the church’s statue of the late Pope John Paul II with the word “burn” while another man looked on.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 28 of last year, a man also set fire to the church’s nativity scene, which had been crafted by a parishioner decades ago.

View image in full screen Holy Rosary Church in Edmonton is seen on Oct. 31, 2024. Global News

It’s unclear if the same people were involved in all three cases.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say residents of the church’s on-site rectory, as well as a nearby convent and daycare building, are feeling particularly uneasy and investigators are looking for help identifying suspects.