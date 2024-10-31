Edmonton police seek suspects as they investigate vandalism, mischief at Holy Rosary Church

Police say vandalism and mischief at a Catholic church in central Edmonton has made parishioners and neighbours feel unsafe.
They say on Sept. 18, a man and a woman approached the Holy Rosary Church and damaged a security camera before an approaching vehicle startled them and they fled.
Two days later, a man spray painted the church’s statue of the late Pope John Paul II with the word “burn” while another man looked on.
On Dec. 28 of last year, a man also set fire to the church’s nativity scene, which had been crafted by a parishioner decades ago.
It’s unclear if the same people were involved in all three cases.
Police say residents of the church’s on-site rectory, as well as a nearby convent and daycare building, are feeling particularly uneasy and investigators are looking for help identifying suspects.
