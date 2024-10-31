New reports show cost of renting down in Calgary but up in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

There’s some good news for Calgary renters with the latest information on rental rates in Alberta showing the cost of rental units in the city has declined slightly.

However, renters in Edmonton aren’t so lucky with new info showing the cost of rentals in the capital city are up, in some cases by double digits.

The October (2024) national rent report from rentals.ca shows the cost of a 1 bedroom unit in Calgary in October 2024 was $1692. — that’s down .9 percent compared with September 2024 and down 2.2 per cent compared with October 2023.

The price of some two-bedroom rentals declined even more, with the average cost of $2074. down .9 per cent in October 2024 compared to September 2024 and down 4.9 per cent compared with October 2023.

An increase in the number of listings may be a big reason for the decline, with the latest rental report from rentfaster.ca showing a big jump in the number of rental units available this year compared to last.

The latest report from rentfaster.ca shows the number of two-bedroom, one-bathroom rental units, available on Oct. 14, 2024, was 8,939 — almost double the 4,597 units available for rent at the same time last year.

View image in full screen The latest rental market report from rentfaster.ca shows the number of available 2 bedroom with 1 bathroom rental units available in Calgary in Oct. 2024 is nearly doubled over the same month last year.

However, the latest information on the rental market in Edmonton shows renters still facing some big increases in the cost of renting.

In October 2024, a one-bedroom rental in the capital city cost $1,408. — that’s up 2.3 per cent compared to September and a jump of 10.1 per cent compared with the same month last year. (October 2023).

A two-bedroom rental in Edmonton cost $1,717 in October 2024, up slightly (.8 per cent) over September 2024 and a jump of 8.7 per cent compared to October 2023.

The increased cost of renting in Edmonton occurring despite a jump in the number of rental units available.

View image in full screen The latest numbers show the cost of renting in Edmonton continues to increase despite a jump in the number of units available.

The latest numbers show the cost of renting in Fort McMurray has also declined: with a one-bedroom rental costing $1,240. in October 2024, a decline of 1.2 per cent compared to September 2024, but an increase of 2.7 per cent year over year.

The cost of a two-bedroom rental in Fort McMurray dropped significantly, down 2.5 per cent in October 2024 compared to last month and down 7.18 per cent year over year.