Calgary housing market more competitive due to increased migration, low inventory

Calgary’s resale housing market is gearing up for a busy spring and summer despite interest rates holding steady at five per cent.

Calgary has been bucking the national trend for years due to increased migration leading to low inventory, and sellers continue to cash in on the frenzy.

After just two and a half years in Calgary, Tracy and Brad Kendrick sold their house and bought another one back home in Ontario. The sale, they said, couldn’t have gone smoother.

Not only did the couple get multiple offers, it also received a final price above asking.

“It took just two days — we listed on Thursday and it sold on Saturday,” Tracy said.

“I was shocked that we got an offer over the asking price that fast.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was shocked that we got an offer over the asking price that fast."

“We got a lot more than we paid for it and the market out here is higher than back home,” Brad added.

Calgary realtor Curtis Prokopchuk of eXp Realty told Global News it’s been an extremely busy few years.

“Right now inventory is really low. We’re seeing properties move extremely quickly if they’re priced well and they’re presented well … There’s a ton of activity in the market,” he said.

Prokopchuk said the biggest issue facing Calgary continues to be lack of inventory, adding lower interest rates would only increase those issues.

“It will make it more affordable for people to get pre-approved and to get pre-qualified, but I just think it’s going to add more competition and make things a lot more tight,” the realtor said.

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), there were 2,135 sales in February, a rise of 23 per cent year over year.

All while inventory continued to drop by 14 per cent last month.

The average price, however, did not drop, ringing in at $585,000 — up 10 per cent compared with last year.

Prokopchuk suggests frustrated buyers to do their homework before going house hunting.

He said the most important tip is that buyers get pre-approved so they can jump on the chance as soon as it presents itself.