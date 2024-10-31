Quebec man charged with luring women to Calgary to work in sex trade

See more sharing options

A Quebec man has been arrested and charged for allegedly forcing two young women into the sex trade in Calgary.

ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit says it arrested a 22-year-old man last week with help from the Calgary Police Service.

The man faces several charges including procuring, extortion and aggravated assault with a weapon and was also wanted on warrants from Quebec.

Investigators say the accused allegedly met the two women via social media and recruited them to travel to Calgary under the pretence of a job.

When they arrived, he allegedly attempted to force them into working in the sex trade.

One of the victims told police that she was violently assaulted and had a gun held to her head when she resisted.