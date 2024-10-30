Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba rescue dog lactates to feed orphaned feral kitten

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 6:56 pm
2 min read
Phoenix an 11-month-old rescue dog bonded with a feral orphaned kitten and spontaneously started producing milk to feed the feline. View image in full screen
Phoenix an 11-month-old rescue dog bonded with a feral orphaned kitten and spontaneously started producing milk to feed the feline. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dog milk, it seems, is the cat’s meow.

Patricia Tschanen has spent her life rescuing, fostering, boarding and training animals. She thought she’d seen it all until her 11-month-old dog Phoenix spontaneously started producing milk to nurse a feral, orphaned kitten that was brought onto their property near Fraserwood, an hour north of Winnipeg, by one of her disabled cats.

“Some things you have to see with your own eyes to believe,” Tschanen says.

The kitten made quick friends with all the dogs there but took a special liking to Phoenix, who Tschanen took in as a rescue by Manitoba Animal Alliance.

“Snickers started laying on Phoenix’s belly and doing the purring and the stamping and I told my vet tech friend, ‘That’s so cute, it looks like she’s nursing’,” Tschanen said. She checked and sure enough, the dog had produced milk for the kitten.

Story continues below advertisement

Phoenix has never been pregnant but is not yet spayed due to lingering health problems from surviving the distemper virus as a puppy — a virus that killed her other five littermates.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Veterinarian Ron Worb of Anderson Animal Hospital & Wellness Centre explains this sort of spontaneous lactation can happen for a few reasons.

Phoenix may have had what’s called a false pregnancy, essentially hormonal confusion after being in heat, which can cause milk production. But Snickers’ kneading and suckling is the most likely cause.

“As long as there was continual stimulation by the teats with suckling, it could stimulate the female dog to produce milk,” Worb says.

Luckily, Snickers is old enough for cat food as dog milk doesn’t have the same nutrients as a mother cat’s milk.

Trending Now

Tschanen isn’t sure long this will go on, but in the meantime, is happy for the unlikely couple.

“I like to think that the disabled cat helps the homeless cat and the rescue dog feeds her,” Tschanen says.

“(Phoenix) learned how nice it is to get help so maybe she thinks she wants to give that back to that little kitten.”

Click to play video: '‘Tip of the iceberg’: Advocates say northern Manitoba dog cull won’t solve the problem'
‘Tip of the iceberg’: Advocates say northern Manitoba dog cull won’t solve the problem
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices