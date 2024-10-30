Murder charge laid in fatal 2023 stabbing on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing on the Downtown Eastside last fall.
Ricky Martinz, 44, was found near Carrall and East Hastings streets with serious injuries early in the morning of Sept. 28, 2023, and died in hospital.
Police said Hevert Solis Moreno, 39, was arrested Wednesday and is now facing charges.
He remains in custody.
