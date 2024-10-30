Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid in fatal 2023 stabbing on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police'
Homicide in Downtown Eastside under investigation: Vancouver police
WATCH: A man has died in hospital after police said he sustained significant injuries in an assault in downtown Vancouver – Sep 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing on the Downtown Eastside last fall.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ricky Martinz, 44, was found near Carrall and East Hastings streets with serious injuries early in the morning of Sept. 28, 2023, and died in hospital.

Trending Now

Police said Hevert Solis Moreno, 39, was arrested Wednesday and is now facing charges.

He remains in custody.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices