In a Canadian first, B.C. elects record number of female MLAs

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. election has produced a Canadian first with women being more than half of those elected.

Of the 93 people voted into the legislature, 49 identify as female, which is 52.7 per cent — up almost 10 per cent from the last election.

The NDP caucus has fully embraced the move to gender equity with 31 women and 16 men.

The Conservatives also have a number of women MLAs — 18 women and 26 men — which is almost 21 per per cent women.

3:21 B.C. Premier David Eby lays out next steps following election win

“For us, that’s when you hit one of the definitions of gender parity is like 40 per cent of either gender in that direction, so a huge win for the Conservatives as well so good work, everyone,” said Chi Ngyuen, executive director of Equal Voice told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

https://x.com/BCLegislature/status/1851324461607252288