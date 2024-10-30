Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Under new nightlife policy, Montreal expands soundproofing program for concert halls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The council to protect Montreal’s nightlife'
The council to protect Montreal’s nightlife
RELATED - The council to protect Montreal’s nightlife – Mar 11, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal is expanding a program to soundproof concert halls amid fears from the city’s nightlife establishments that they will be undone by noise complaints.

City officials announced Wednesday that as of Nov. 21, $2.5 million will be provided for the soundproofing program, which is now open to concert halls with a capacity of up to 3,000 seats — previously it was limited to venues with less than 400 seats.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The change comes a month after La Tulipe, a historic performance venue in the city with a capacity of more than 750, announced it was closing after the Quebec Court of Appeal ordered it to stop making noise audible in a neighbouring residential building.

The city is also allocating $3 million over three years toward other measures to “promote harmonious cohabitation” between concert halls, bars, restaurants and neighbouring residents.

Trending Now

At a news conference today, Ericka Alneus, the elected official in charge of culture, heritage, gastronomy and nightlife, said the city wants to avoid the closure of other concert halls and is putting together a nightlife roundtable to — among other things — help venues avoid noise complaints.

Story continues below advertisement

Olivier Corbeil, part owner of a group that owns three different music venues in Montreal, says he was pleased with the announcement and has “greatly” benefited from previous soundproofing grants.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices