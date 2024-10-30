Under new nightlife policy, Montreal expands soundproofing program for concert halls

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal is expanding a program to soundproof concert halls amid fears from the city’s nightlife establishments that they will be undone by noise complaints.

City officials announced Wednesday that as of Nov. 21, $2.5 million will be provided for the soundproofing program, which is now open to concert halls with a capacity of up to 3,000 seats — previously it was limited to venues with less than 400 seats.

The change comes a month after La Tulipe, a historic performance venue in the city with a capacity of more than 750, announced it was closing after the Quebec Court of Appeal ordered it to stop making noise audible in a neighbouring residential building.

The city is also allocating $3 million over three years toward other measures to “promote harmonious cohabitation” between concert halls, bars, restaurants and neighbouring residents.

At a news conference today, Ericka Alneus, the elected official in charge of culture, heritage, gastronomy and nightlife, said the city wants to avoid the closure of other concert halls and is putting together a nightlife roundtable to — among other things — help venues avoid noise complaints.

Olivier Corbeil, part owner of a group that owns three different music venues in Montreal, says he was pleased with the announcement and has “greatly” benefited from previous soundproofing grants.