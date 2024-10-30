Menu

Sports

7 Bombers named to divisional all-CFL team

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
Seven members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been named to the West squad of the divisional all-CFL teams.

The league — based on voting from members of the Football Reporters of Canada and head coaches within the division — recognized Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski, Stanley Bryant, Liam Dobson, Willie Jefferson, Tyrell Ford and Deatrick Nichols for their efforts in the regular season.

Many of the Bombers honoured hit personal, team and league bests this season, including running back Oliveira, who was also recently named the club’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian for the second year in a row.

Oliveira led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage, and had a career-high 57 receptions, totalling 476 receiving yards.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Nic Demski (10) runs the ball as the Calgary Stampeders’ Demerio Houston (6) closes in during first-half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Nic Demski (10) runs the ball as the Calgary Stampeders’ Demerio Houston (6) closes in during first-half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Receiver Demski topped 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season and led the Bombers in receiving yardage, while veteran offensive tackle Bryant — the most decorated lineman in CFL history — was also named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the seventh time.

This season marks guard Dobson’s first time being recognized on the all-CFL team. Jefferson, another longtime Bomber, is making his seventh consecutive appearance on the squad after leading the team in quarterback sacks, among other highlights.

Defensive back Nichols matched his career high in interceptions this season, and led the team in forced fumbles, while cornerback Ford, in his first starting season with the Bombers, led the team with interceptions and was also named the club’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

