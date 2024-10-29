Menu

Sports

Chris Kolankowski named Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ finalist for veterans’ award

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Kolankowski (67) signals the “W” after quarterback Dakota Prukop (12) scores the touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Kolankowski (67) signals the “W” after quarterback Dakota Prukop (12) scores the touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, June 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting centre Chris Kolankowski is up for a year-end award.

Kolankowski is this year’s Bombers nominee for the CFL’s annual Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

The award recognizes a Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans, including strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contributions to the community.

Kolankowski runs an annual gridiron football camp in Oshawa, Ont., and also helps coach the Dakota Lancers high school football team.

The eight other finalists include Boseko Lokombo (BC), Jacob Plamondon (Edmonton), Rene Parades (Calgary), Jorgen Hus (Saskatchewan), David Beard (Hamilton), Dejon Brissett (Toronto), Lewis Ward (Ottawa), and Régis Cibasu (Montreal).

Running back Brady Oliveira was last year’s finalist from the blue and gold, but a Bombers player has never won the award since its introduction in 2010.

Brayden Lenius of the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the honour in 2023.

The winner will be announce at the CFL Awards on Nov. 14.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

