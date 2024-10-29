Chris Kolankowski named Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ finalist for veterans’ award

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting centre Chris Kolankowski is up for a year-end award.

Kolankowski is this year’s Bombers nominee for the CFL’s annual Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

The award recognizes a Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s veterans, including strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contributions to the community.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kolankowski runs an annual gridiron football camp in Oshawa, Ont., and also helps coach the Dakota Lancers high school football team.

The eight other finalists include Boseko Lokombo (BC), Jacob Plamondon (Edmonton), Rene Parades (Calgary), Jorgen Hus (Saskatchewan), David Beard (Hamilton), Dejon Brissett (Toronto), Lewis Ward (Ottawa), and Régis Cibasu (Montreal).

Running back Brady Oliveira was last year’s finalist from the blue and gold, but a Bombers player has never won the award since its introduction in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Brayden Lenius of the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the honour in 2023.

The winner will be announce at the CFL Awards on Nov. 14.