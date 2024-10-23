Brady Oliveira voted Winnipeg Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Player, top Canadian

Send this page to someone via email

Running back Brady Oliveira is the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Player for the second season in a row.

The CFL announced all of their team awards on Wednesday and Oliveira is a double winner for the second straight year, also getting voted as the club’s Most Outstanding Canadian.

Olivera was a unanimous choice for both awards with the Winnipeg product on the verge of winning the CFL’s rushing title for a second consecutive season. With 1,318 yards rushing, Olivera has more than a hundred yard lead on the BC Lions’ William Stanback who has 1,175 yards heading into the final game of the regular season.

Oliveira won the CFL’s top Canadian award last season but lost the MOP race to Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

Oliveira is already eighth on the Bombers all-time rushing list in just four seasons of carrying the rock in the blue and gold.

“I think the sky is the limit for myself,” Oliveira said. “I think I can continue to reach new heights for myself at the running back position, so always trying to find a different areas of my game to improve on.

“I think you saw. The hard work paid off. Just trying to be the most consistent player that I can and at the end of the day be productive.”

Oliveira has rushed for at least 100 yards six different times and also has over 400 yards receiving in 2024.

“He distinguishes himself I think by the style of his game,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “There’s not a lot of guys that are built like him and run like him.

“He certainly has that desire to be excellent all the time.”

Cornerback Tyrell Ford is their Most Outstanding Defensive Player in his first season as a starter. After returning from the NFL, Ford leads the team with seven interceptions, which is just one shy of the league lead.

Left tackle Stanley Bryant is once again their top offensive lineman after a one-year hiatus. He received every vote and it’s the sixth time he’s been selected for the award with the Bombers after the 38-year-old already became the first player in the league to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award four times.

“He’s still really, really good,” said O’Shea. “I don’t think there’s an argument anymore. He’s going to go down in history as the best ever at his position.”

Receiver Ontaria Wilson is their Most Outstanding Rookie in another unanimous vote. He currently leads the Bombers in receiving with just under a thousand yards with three touchdowns.

And kicker Sergio Castillo was a unanimous pick as their best special teamer. He’s made over 80 per cent of his field goal attempts in setting CFL records for the most career 60+ yarders and also the most 50+ yarders in a single season.

It’s the 33-year-old’s second career nomination with the Bombers and O’Shea believes Castillo’s contributions are both on the field and in the locker room.

“Besides him being an excellent kicker and a guy who works seriously at his craft, he’s also a good, light-hearted teammate that brings a lot of joy to the locker room,” he said. “He is true to himself. Like he’s not trying to be anybody else. He’s not changing who he is, which isthat authenticity is always welcome in a locker room, I’m sure.”

The winners were selected by each team’s head coach and the local members of the Football Reporters of Canada.

All the team award winners now move on to a second round of voting to determine the division finalists which will be announced next Thursday.

Most Outstanding Player Team Award Winners (* Unanimous selection)

Winnipeg – RB Brady Oliveira *

B.C. – WR Justin McInnis

Edmonton – WR Eugene Lewis

Calgary – WR Reggie Begelton *

Saskatchewan – DB Rolan Milligan Jr. *

Hamilton – QB Bo Levi Mitchell *

Toronto – RB Ka’Deem Carey

Ottawa – WR Justin Hardy *

Montreal – LB Tyrice Beverette *