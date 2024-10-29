Menu

Report finds Indigenous seniors face challenges in accessing safe, affordable housing

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 9:48 pm
1 min read
Report finds Indigenous seniors face challenges in accessing safe, affordable housing - image View image in full screen
A new report finds many Indigenous seniors in Manitoba are having significant challenges accessing safe and affordable housing.

The report was put together by the Indigenous Senior Research Committee and is titled Minosin Kikiwa, meaning “A Good Home”.

Some of the barriers to housing for those surveyed as part of this report includes the issue of poverty as many surveyed struggle to make ends meet and say public support is not enough.

Other barriers include living with disabilities or some kind of physical limitation, which can stem from the lifelong impacts of colonialism and racism.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Committee co-chair Lucille Bruce says her team realized there was very little literature across the country looking into Indigenous seniors and she says this project fills an important gap.

“This is a very important piece of research that we’re hoping is going to create some change hopefully in terms of policies and how we address housing and services to our Indigenous seniors here in Winnipeg,” Bruce said.

The report lists several recommendations, including limiting restrictive policies in housing while respecting culturally-informed decision making, ensuring housing affordability, and making sure Indigenous leaders are involved in all levels of housing design and development.

Joanne Mason, the other committee co-chair, says she feels there will be a better response to this report than in past years.

“For many years, our people were not heard, and now in the last two or three years, the governments, both federal and provincial are starting to hear us, and I think we’re being heard on this,” Mason said.

“It’s phenomenal and feels good and our seniors need that help that we’re pushing for.”

The full report can be viewed here.

