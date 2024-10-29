Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary’s Drew Fischer honoured as MLS’ Referee of the Year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
Fourth official Drew Fischer, of Canada, participates in a men's quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Paraguay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. View image in full screen
Fourth official Drew Fischer, of Canada, participates in a men's quarterfinal soccer match between Egypt and Paraguay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian Drew Fischer has been honoured as Major League Soccer’s Referee of the Year.

The 44-year-old from Calgary took charge of 16 regular-season games this season, including the 200th of his career when the Vancouver Whitecaps hosted Los Angeles FC on Oct. 13.

Fischer also worked as a referee and fourth official at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He previously served as a video match official at the FIFA Women’s World Cup (2019 and 2023), the FIFA Club World Cup (2020 and 2021) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He made his MLS debut in August 2012 and joined the FIFA international panel in 2015. He served as a fourth official at the 2013 MLS all-star game, refereed the 2019 all-star game and was VAR for the MLS Cup in 2020 and 2022.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

American Kyle Atkins was named MLS Assistant Referee of the Year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario Referees to Wear Body Cams'
Ontario Referees to Wear Body Cams
Trending Now

Nominated by a selection process that included executives from the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and MLS players.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices