Calgary’s Drew Fischer honoured as MLS’ Referee of the Year

Canadian Drew Fischer has been honoured as Major League Soccer’s Referee of the Year.

The 44-year-old from Calgary took charge of 16 regular-season games this season, including the 200th of his career when the Vancouver Whitecaps hosted Los Angeles FC on Oct. 13.

Fischer also worked as a referee and fourth official at the 2024 Summer Olympics. He previously served as a video match official at the FIFA Women’s World Cup (2019 and 2023), the FIFA Club World Cup (2020 and 2021) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He made his MLS debut in August 2012 and joined the FIFA international panel in 2015. He served as a fourth official at the 2013 MLS all-star game, refereed the 2019 all-star game and was VAR for the MLS Cup in 2020 and 2022.

American Kyle Atkins was named MLS Assistant Referee of the Year.

Nominated by a selection process that included executives from the Professional Referee Organization, candidates for both MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and MLS players.