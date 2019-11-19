Sports November 19 2019 5:15pm 02:31 N.S. soccer referees paid more for male than female games Nova Scotia referees are paid more when they step on the pitch with male teams than with female ones. As Sarah Ritchie reports, Nova Scotia is the only province that has that disparity. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6190529/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6190529/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?