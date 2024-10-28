Pyyhtia Scores First NHL goal as Blue Jackets beat Oilers 6-1

Send this page to someone via email

Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday night for their second straight home win.

Sean Monahan had two goals, Cole Sillinger added a goal and two assists, and Adam Fantilli and Mathieu Olivier also scored for Columbus, and Kirill Marchenko had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins carried a shutout through 19:33 of the third period before giving up a late goal, but he stopped 31 shots as the Blue Jackets continued their trend of winning every other game on the season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mattias Ekholm scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game win streak.

Takeaways

Oilers: The Oilers lost star center Connor McDavid to a lower-body injury 37 seconds after the opening faceoff when he collided with the boards. Despite outshooting Columbus in the first two periods, they failed to capitalize on five power-play opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jackets: Columbus continued to score early and often, notching six goals in every win this season.

Key moment

Viktor Arvidsson came in hot behind the net and tripped Merzlikins 1:36 into the game, leading to Columbus’ first power play and Monahan’s first score. The Oilers never seemed to regain their footing and struggled to get quality looks.

Key stat

After failing to score on any of their opportunities, the Oilers power-play percentage fell to 13%. Edmonton also has a league- worst penalty kill at 60%.