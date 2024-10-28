Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario residents can now get updated COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 4:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Status of COVID-19 in Canada'
Health Matters: Status of COVID-19 in Canada
WATCH: Health Matters: Status of COVID-19 in Canada – Sep 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario residents can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine as well as a flu shot.

The province says both vaccines are available at participating pharmacies, public health units and doctors’ offices across the province, and it’s safe to get them at the same time.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says anyone six months or older can get their next COVID-19 shot if it’s been six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.

The government says staying up to date on vaccines is the best way to stay healthy during respiratory illness season.

Trending Now

Some health-care providers in Ontario will also be offering free shots that can protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus starting next week.

The RSV immunization program for infants and high-risk children up to 24 months is set to begin Nov. 4.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices