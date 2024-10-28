Vigil planned for Ontario mom killed in front of her kids at an Ottawa park

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil to honour the Ottawa woman killed in what police are calling a devastating case of femicide is planned for Tuesday evening.

The Hunt Club Community Association reports that the vigil organized by the community’s city councillor will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Paul Landry Park.

The park is the same site where 36-year-old Brkti Berhe was killed last week.

On Thursday at around 11:25 a.m., police responded to reports a woman had been stabbed at a park near Uplands and Paul Anka drives in Ottawa.

Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson told reporters Friday that Berhe, a mother of four, had been in the park with two of her children when the attack happened.

“Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries that morning in front of two of her children,” Ferguson said.

“Witnesses on scene quickly came to Brkti’s aid helping to protect the children and provide detailed description of the suspect who fled by car.”

A suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle and was arrested on Highway 417 outside of Ottawa near Exit 66. Fsha Tekhle, 36, of Montreal, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police allege Tekhle had a domestic relationship with a family member of the victim.

“This devastating event is a femicide. We take these matters very seriously and our hearts go out to the family at this time,” Ferguson said, adding that Tekhle was likely heading back to Montreal at the time he was caught.

Femicide is a term generally defined as the killing of a woman or girl based on their gender.

The European Institute of Gender Equality states femicide can take different forms, such as the murder of women because of intimate partner violence, the torture and misogynist slaying of women and the killing of women and girls in the name of “honour.”

View image in full screen A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of 36-year-old Brkti Berhe from Ottawa. Via GoFundMe

To help Berhe’s family, the Hunt Club, a local Ottawa community group, has organized a collection of donations for the family to help with funeral costs and expenses for the children.

The group is also organizing a collection of things for Berhe’s four children, including diapers, snacks and formula.

The group is also collecting messages of condolences for the family, which has asked for privacy at this time.

More information on how to help is available on the group’s Facebook page.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support Berhe’s family.