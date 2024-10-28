Alberta food bank demand nearly doubles over past 5 years: report

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone and is “spiralling out of control,” according to a new report from Food Banks Canada.

The organization says it recorded more than two million visits in March 2024, representing a 90 per cent increase in monthly visits from March 2019, and six per cent above last year’s record-breaking figure.

The latest annual survey suggests that food bank use in Alberta did not change much year over year, however, over the past five years the province has seen one of the highest increases in food bank use in Canada, up by 92.4 per cent.

Only Ontario (116. 8 per cent) and Quebec (109 per cent) have seen bigger increases.

The report says there were 172,832 visits to the 128 food banks in Alberta in March 2024 and more than 35 per cent of those users were under 18 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

Food Banks Canada says food bank use in the province has increased 92.4 per cent over the past five years. Food Banks Canada

Nationally the report says 32 per cent of food bank clients are newcomers to Canada who have been in the country less than 10 years and 18 per cent of users are currently employed, the highest proportion ever recorded.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It blames rapid inflation, housing costs and insufficient social supports as the driving factors for poverty and food insecurity.

Food Banks Canada CEO Kirstin Beardsley says food banks are being pushed to “the brink” and low-income Canadians need help immediately.

The organization’s “poverty report card,” on the impact of poverty across Canada, was also released alongside the latest food bank numbers.

This year’s report card gives Alberta a D-minus, the same grade as six other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Only B.C. (D+), Quebec (C+) and P.E.I. (C-) were given higher grades.

View image in full screen A new report from Food Banks Canada says 35 per cent of food bank clients in Alberta are under under 18 years of age. Global News

The report says that “despite being the nation’s wealthiest province, Alberta has not introduced investment that will sufficiently tackle the ongoing housing and affordability crisis.”

“As such the province has declined or stagnated in nearly all indicators this year.”

The report calls on governments to introduce measures that include rent assistance and a monthly payment to low-income groups to help offset rent and food costs.

It also makes an urgent recommendation for “a groceries and essentials benefit,” which Beardsley says could be achieved by rejigging the existing quarterly GST credit that goes to low-income Canadians.

“But we’re asking for it to be increased and made monthly so that it can be a more predictable payment to folks who are really in need,” Beardsley said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People need money in their pockets today.”

— with files from The Canadian Press