Canada

Quebec’s head of youth protection steps down after sex scandal at detention facility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec youth protection services struggle with increased demand, labour shortage'
Quebec youth protection services struggle with increased demand, labour shortage
RELATED - A new report shows that the number of children under youth protection services on the island of Montreal has increased. In many cases, negligence and domestic violence are to blame. Youth protection directors are struggling to keep up with the growing demand amid a labour shortage. Global's Tim Sargeant reports. – Jun 18, 2024
Quebec’s national director of youth protection has resigned, days after a media report claimed that educators at a Montreal detention centre for troubled minors had sexual relations with detainees.

Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant confirmed to Radio-Canada today that he’d asked Catherine Lemay to resign and she had done so.

Her departure comes days after La Presse reported that nine female employees at the Cité-des-Prairies rehabilitation centre allegedly had sexual intercourse with at least five minor residents, and that one of the educators had a baby with a detainee.

Both the centre’s management and the police are investigating the allegations of sexual misconduct at the facility, which houses some of the most troubled young people in Quebec’s youth protection network.

Carmant told Radio-Canada that he asked Lemay to resign over what he called differences of opinion on the direction of the network, adding that he wanted someone more aligned with the culture change needed in the system.

Earlier this month, the province placed a local office of the youth protection network under trusteeship following a report alleging that children in the central Quebec and Mauricie regions were being taken away from their parents too quickly.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

