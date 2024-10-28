SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2024 final result expected Monday as last ballots counted

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Elections BC releases number of uncounted ballots in ridings'
Elections BC releases number of uncounted ballots in ridings
Elections BC has released the exact number of uncounted mail-in and absentee ballots in each provincial riding, which will be counted over the weekend. But as Aaron McArthur reports, it still won't be until Monday before we know the final makeup of the B.C. legislature.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nine days after election day, British Columbians will know the final result of the 2024 provincial election.

Elections BC says vote counting will wrap up on Monday with absentee votes last to be counted starting Monday morning.

Mail-in and assisted telephone ballots were counted on Sunday, but neither party reached 47 seats for a majority.

The closest of three ridings that could flip is Surrey-Guildford, where NDP gains now have the BC Conservatives leading by only 12 votes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With an estimated 226 absentee and special votes still to be counted there, Surrey-Guildford could provide David Eby’s New Democrats with the narrowest of majorities if the lead there flips Monday.

The current seat count remains at 46 seats for the NDP, 45 for the BC Conservatives and two for the BC Greens.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau say focus is on her 2 elected MLAs'
BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau say focus is on her 2 elected MLAs
Trending Now

Elections BC said the tally of more than 22,000 absentee and special votes will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, with the results then updated on its website hourly “as counting progresses.”

-with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices