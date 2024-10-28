B.C. election 2024 final result expected Monday as last ballots counted

See more sharing options

Nine days after election day, British Columbians will know the final result of the 2024 provincial election.

Elections BC says vote counting will wrap up on Monday with absentee votes last to be counted starting Monday morning.

Mail-in and assisted telephone ballots were counted on Sunday, but neither party reached 47 seats for a majority.

The closest of three ridings that could flip is Surrey-Guildford, where NDP gains now have the BC Conservatives leading by only 12 votes.

With an estimated 226 absentee and special votes still to be counted there, Surrey-Guildford could provide David Eby’s New Democrats with the narrowest of majorities if the lead there flips Monday.

The current seat count remains at 46 seats for the NDP, 45 for the BC Conservatives and two for the BC Greens.

Elections BC said the tally of more than 22,000 absentee and special votes will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, with the results then updated on its website hourly “as counting progresses.”

-with files from The Canadian Press