Minors charged after violent fight leads to 4 stabbings near Montreal high school

Two teenagers are facing a number of charges after four people were stabbed near a school in Montreal’s St-Michel district last week.

The Crown prosecutor in charge of the case confirmed Monday that the pair of adolescents appeared in court Friday. The accused are both are 15 years old, according to Montreal police.

One of them pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

The other teen faces similar charges and was remanded into custody. The Crown opposed the accused’s release and they are expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday.

The charges come after police were first called about a fight in an alleyway near Villeray Street and 10th Avenue last Thursday afternoon.

Four people, ranging from 15 to 19 years old in age, were stabbed during the altercation. Police said three of them were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Of the four adolescents injured, two of them were arrested.

The altercation took place near a high school and adult education centre. A lockdown was issued and then lifted by police.