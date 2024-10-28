Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Minors charged after violent fight leads to 4 stabbings near Montreal high school

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigate after 4 teens injured in fight near Montreal high school'
Police investigate after 4 teens injured in fight near Montreal high school
Four teens were stabbed in an apparent fight near a school in Montreal’s St-Michel neighbourhood. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, police are investigating.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers are facing a number of charges after four people were stabbed near a school in Montreal’s St-Michel district last week.

The Crown prosecutor in charge of the case confirmed Monday that the pair of adolescents appeared in court Friday. The accused are both are 15 years old, according to Montreal police.

One of them pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The other teen faces similar charges and was remanded into custody. The Crown opposed the accused’s release and they are expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Monday.

The charges come after police were first called about a fight in an alleyway near Villeray Street and 10th Avenue last Thursday afternoon.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Four people, ranging from 15 to 19 years old in age, were stabbed during the altercation. Police said three of them were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Of the four adolescents injured, two of them were arrested.

The altercation took place near a high school and adult education centre. A lockdown was issued and then lifted by police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices