4th person arrested in killing of Devon Sinclair Marsman, Halifax police say

Police in Halifax say they have arrested a fourth person in the killing of a teenage boy who was reported missing two years ago and found dead in September.

Devon Sinclair Marsman was 16 when he was last seen in the Spryfield area of Halifax in February 2022.

Halifax Regional Police said Saturday that Chelsey Herritt, 26, had turned herself in to police on Thursday and that she faced charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

“The investigation is ongoing, and investigators have not ruled out the possibility of future arrests,” police said in a statement posted to social media.

Police announced last month that they had discovered human remains believed to be Marsman’s. Treyton Alexander Marsman, 26, was charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains and obstructing justice, while a 20-year-old man, who was a youth at the time of the killing, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

About a week later, police announced a third person, 23-year-old Emma Maria Meta Casey, had been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

Investigators said Saturday that they believe there are still people who have information about the killing but have not spoken with police. Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

Herritt is due to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Oct. 28.