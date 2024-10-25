Menu

Canada

Beck and Moe make final push to voters as Saskatchewan election looms

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 5:04 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is making one of his campaigns finally speeches in Regina Friday, celebrating his candidates. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is making one of his campaigns finally speeches in Regina Friday, celebrating his candidates. Katherine Ludwig / Global News
Saskatchewan’s two main party leaders have renewed their appeals to voters in Regina with the provincial election just around the corner.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says voting for the NDP’s Carla Beck would lead to a declining economy, hospital and school closures and people leaving for other provinces.

Moe says his party has a record of growing jobs and, if he’s re-elected Monday, his government would strengthen the economy and put more money in people’s pockets.

Beck says the province’s health-care system has suffered during Moe’s time as premier.

Get daily National news

She says streets are no longer safe and the province is near the bottom nationally in creating full-time jobs.

Beck says if she’s the province’s next premier, she would fix health care, provide more funding for schools and pause the gas tax for six months.

“This election isn’t about loyalty to one party or another. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we can agree on this — It’s time for Saskatchewan to lead again,” Beck said in a statement after attending a campaign event at the Co-op Refinery Complex.

She received endorsements from Unifor and the Saskatchewan Building Trades Council.

Moe held a rally with dozens of supporters and candidates at a banquet hall.

He said a Saskatchewan Party government would continue to make investments in health care and education.

“If you want a strong economy and you want a bright future, well, I would say this, this is your party,” he said to cheers.

Early voting ends on Saturday, and polls are closed on Sunday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

