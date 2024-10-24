B.C. UFC fighter says she couldn’t pursue her dreams without her community

Send this page to someone via email

There is power in numbers and that’s what has helped push Jamey-Lyn Horth to the pinnacle of her sport.

First, there’s her very large blended family – four older brothers and four younger siblings who fueled her feisty side at a young age.

“You’re fighting for toys, you’re fighting for snacks, you’re fighting for everything every day,” Horth told This is BC.

And then there’s the rest of Squamish that has been with her every step of the way.

“I have so much sponsorship and support within this community and that allows me to do what I do every day,” said Horth. “One of my shirts was ‘Squamish vs Everybody’ and that was the slogan for one of my fight camps. We can take on anything being so small but we are mighty.”

They have seen her training in the streets, fighting to make her way to UFC. Everything is put on hold when Horth fights.

“There are viewing parties at the local pubs, my local strength and conditioning gym. There are viewing parties at the local baseball field,” said Horth.

They’re watching her chase her dreams in MMA.

“After her last fight, I stopped going to the grocery store with her. People were stopping her. It would take us 45 minutes to get through,” said her husband and coach Kasey Smith.

Many of those fans will be making the trip to Edmonton for her next fight on Nov. 2.

“From what I know there are about 50 to 60 people that I know are coming for sure with tickets and are booked,” said Horth.

Showing that support, like they always have, for their hometown hero.

“I’m going to get emotional. I’m born and raised here. I’m just super lucky to have the support that I do,” said Horth. “The town of Squamish rallies hard for me. I don’t think I would be here without that support. It’s the fuel for my fire. The whole town of Squamish is my team, and we’re a team together.