Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Abandoned Saskatoon theatre transforms into haunted house

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 5:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Theatre of Madness: Former movie theatre transformed into haunted house'
Theatre of Madness: Former movie theatre transformed into haunted house
For the second year in a row the old Cineplex Theatre at the Centre Mall has been transformed into the Theatre of Madness Haunted House. Trillian Reynoldson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hypnotist Corrie J was unable to perform as during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he decided find a different way to entertain people.

He decided to create a haunted house, which started out in venues like the Market Mall and Lawson Heights Mall. Last year, it evolved into the “Theatre of Madness,” taking over the abandoned Cineplex Theatre in the Centre Mall.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

You can face your fears and check out the haunted theatre until Nov. 2. The later you attend the event, the scarier it is. A slightly less scary experience geared toward children takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27.  Times and ticket information are on the Saskatoon Haunted House website.

Trending Now

You can learn more by watching the video at the top of this story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices