Abandoned Saskatoon theatre transforms into haunted house

Hypnotist Corrie J was unable to perform as during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he decided find a different way to entertain people.

He decided to create a haunted house, which started out in venues like the Market Mall and Lawson Heights Mall. Last year, it evolved into the “Theatre of Madness,” taking over the abandoned Cineplex Theatre in the Centre Mall.

You can face your fears and check out the haunted theatre until Nov. 2. The later you attend the event, the scarier it is. A slightly less scary experience geared toward children takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27. Times and ticket information are on the Saskatoon Haunted House website.

