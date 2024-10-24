Goldfish crackers get a grown-up glow up with sophisticated new name

Send this page to someone via email

Goldfish crackers, the perennial toddler tamer and lunchbox staple, are growing up.

As of this week, the fish-shaped, baked cheddar crackers will temporarily be known as Chilean Sea Bass crackers, in an attempt to lure in older snackers.

Campbell’s Company announced the sophisticated name change to the Pepperidge Farm snack brand on social media Wednesday, but said customers will still enjoy the same recipe and look of the smiling orange snack.

This isn’t exactly a loaves-and-fishes situation, however: Chilean Sea Bass crackers are only being sold for a limited time (just one week!), you can only buy them online and, as of Thursday morning, they’re sold out – although the website says to check back Friday morning for a fresh batch.

The temporary new name is the latest tactic Goldfish has pulled from its tackle-box in the hopes of attracting new snackers, amid a decline in snacking post-pandemic. Recently, it added new flavours to appeal to grown-ups, too, including Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers and spicy Goldfish Frank’s RedHot Crackers.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages,” Danielle Brown, Goldfish’s vice-president, said in a statement. “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

Cracker snackers can land two bags of Chilean Sea Bass crackers for US$7.38 while supplies last at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com. The company teased “new drops of inventory” through Oct. 30.