Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Goldfish crackers get a grown-up glow up with sophisticated new name

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
For a limited time, Goldfish crackers are getting a sophisticated new name. View image in full screen
For a limited time, Goldfish crackers are getting a sophisticated new name. Campbell's Company / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Goldfish crackers, the perennial toddler tamer and lunchbox staple, are growing up.

As of this week, the fish-shaped, baked cheddar crackers will temporarily be known as Chilean Sea Bass crackers, in an attempt to lure in older snackers.

Story continues below advertisement

Campbell’s Company announced the sophisticated name change to the Pepperidge Farm snack brand on social media Wednesday, but said customers will still enjoy the same recipe and look of the smiling orange snack.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This isn’t exactly a loaves-and-fishes situation, however: Chilean Sea Bass crackers are only being sold for a limited time (just one week!), you can only buy them online and, as of Thursday morning, they’re sold out – although the website says to check back Friday morning for a fresh batch.

The temporary new name is the latest tactic Goldfish has pulled from its tackle-box in the hopes of attracting new snackers, amid a decline in snacking post-pandemic. Recently, it added new flavours to appeal to grown-ups, too, including Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers and spicy Goldfish Frank’s RedHot Crackers.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages,” Danielle Brown, Goldfish’s vice-president, said in a statement. “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

Cracker snackers can land two bags of Chilean Sea Bass crackers for US$7.38 while supplies last at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com. The company teased “new drops of inventory” through Oct. 30.

Click to play video: 'Finding high energy snacks'
Finding high energy snacks
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices