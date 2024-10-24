Menu

Crime

Winnipeg parents charged after infant brought to hospital with signs of abuse, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 11:31 am
1 min read
Child Abuse Prevention Month
October marks Child Abuse Prevention Month across Canada, and here in Manitoba, Toba Centre for Children and Youth is working to raise awareness and community involvement with its Go Blue initiative – Oct 2, 2024
A Winnipeg couple face child abuse charges after hospital staff called police about injuries to their infant daughter.

Police say the girl was taken to an emergency room in late September, unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries.

Const. Claude Chancy told 680 CJOB that doctors determined the girl’s condition was a result of malnutrition and abuse.

“We were alerted by hospital officials … regarding an infant who had been brought into emergency suffering from suspicious injuries,” he said.

“They have a duty as a medical entity to report these things in matters where there is suspected abuse of a child.”

The girl’s parents, ages 29 and 33, were arrested Tuesday without incident. Both have been charged with failing to provide necessities of life, while the father also faces an aggravated assault charge.

